BBB Advises Caution when Hiring Tree Trimmers in Wake of Ice Storm

The Better Business Bureau wants you to be prepared to hire the right company to trim your trees after an ice storm. While it may be convenient to hire the first company who comes to the door offering their service, many may not perform according to industry standards. They could cause irreparable damage to your trees, or even kill them.

BBB Executive Director & CEO, Janna Kiehl:

“Always call or go online to check on a company before doing business with them and certainly before giving them any money,” Kiehl said.

Tips on Hiring A Tree Trimming Company from the BBB:

Check with your insurance company about coverage and filing requirements.

Don’t be pressured into making an immediate decision. Check on companies at BBB.

Take time to shop around and get 3-4 estimates.

Ask if certified arborists, who have professional training and certifications, are on staff. An experienced arborist is particularly important on projects involving large trees or removal of substantial branches on established trees. Check for certification by the International Society of Arboriculture, or by a local certifying body such as a state arborist association.

Make sure any tree service you are considering has current liability insurance and workers compensation insurance. All certificates of insurance should be sent from the tree service’s insurance agency directly to you. Otherwise, it could be a fraudulent certificate.

Require a written contract agreement with anyone you hire. Be sure their name, address, license number, if applicable, and phone number are included in the contract. Read and understand the contract in its entirety and don’t sign a blank contract. A copy of the signed contract should be given to you at time of signature. Do not assume that tree stump removal is included in the contract if it is not specified.

Never pay for a tree removal or tree trimming project of any kind until you are 100% satisfied with the work. Pay by check or credit card only when the job is complete. Paying by credit card provides some recourse should the job not be completed as stated in the contract.

Ask how the job will be done, and if they will perform the work according to industry standards. If they mention “topping a tree,” “lion’s-tailing” or “using climbing spikes to prune a tree” the company does not follow industry standards. “Topping” is drastically cutting back the major limbs of a tree to reduce its size. “Lion’s tailing” is an extreme stripping out of most of the interior branches of a tree. Such practices can injure or kill your tree. Sometimes these techniques will be presented as a way to save money by removing more of the tree at one time. However a tree pruned by one of these methods usually requires more expensive restoration work in the future in order to save it.

Beware of a tree service that: