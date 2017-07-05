Bat Migration through Pampa.

The City of Pampa Animal Services Department are urging citizens to watch out for bats that will be migrating through the area. Back on June 24th, a bat was discovered on the ground that tested positive for rabies. Officials want to remind residents not to touch or handle the bats and that bats that are on walls and ceilings are the healthiest. If anyone spots a bat on the ground it could likely be sick and animal services should be called. If you discover a bat on the ground or near your home call animal services at 669-5775.