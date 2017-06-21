Baseball is back
By Mike Hill
|
Jun 21, 2017 @ 2:11 PM

That was overheard Wednesday as it was announced that affiliated baseball will return to Amarillo starting in 2019. President of the Elmore Sports Group, D.G. Elmore, told why they picked Amarillo.

The double-a San Antonio Missions, who are affiliates of the San Diego Padres, will relocate to Amarillo after the 2018 season.  Mayor Ginger Nelson says she’s excited.

The move is contingent upon the approval of the Texas League, the President of Minor League Baseball and the review of the Baseball Office of the Commissioner.

