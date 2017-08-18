Aw Shucks: Prices Staying Low

It looks like the good times are over for farmers raising the 2017 corn crop, at least in terms of prices.

Back in July, we saw the December futures contract rise to $4.15 a bushel. That jump was largely the result of concerns about a lack of rain up in the Midwest, and it turned out to be a weather spike that had a very short shelf life.

December corn is trading right now at around $3.65, which translates to a half-dollar per bushel drop from the peak price, basically. So, on the agribusiness hour this morning, I put this question to one of the nation’s top corn marketing experts – DTN analyst Todd Hultman:

Sobering reality there from Todd. But, the good news is, our recent rains have given our local corn crop such a boost, there’s some thinking out there that maybe we’ll get strong yields and production volume will help offset low prices.

Todd and I had a much longer discussion than that one audio cut inserted above. As is always the case when I get to visit with him, Todd had a lot of interesting insights to offer. You can hear the full interview by clicking on the player below.