Avoid I-40 & Bell if possible

Avoid I-40 and Bell Street as bridge replacement is underway. Demolition of the eastbound turnaround bridge is happening this weekend causing the bridge to be closed as well as traffic on I-40. Traffic on I-40 will re-open Monday morning at 6am but the right lane and shoulders will be closed in both directions. The Bell Street bridge will also reopen Monday morning but will be restricted to one lane only. When the Bell Street bridge closes next weekend, it will remain closed until completion of the project in November.

Picture taken from the Cash Savers parking lot at I-40 & Bell