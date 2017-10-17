Auto Stolen With Children Inside

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a case of a stolen auto with two children inside.

Officers were called out to a home in the 1400 block of North Roosevelt on a report of a kidnapping around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Once on scene police found that a 21-year-old woman had left two children ages 1 and 3 in the backseat of a 2002 Toyota Sequoia in the driveway of the residence.

When she returned outside the auto was missing with the children still inside.

A short time later the children and vehicle were found five blocks away, parked in a church lot at 12th and North Fairfield and returned to the 21-year-old. The children were unharmed in the incident

APD officials say that at this time, there is nothing to indicate that the suspect who took the vehicle knew that the children were inside and the investigation is ongoing.