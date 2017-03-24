Auto dealership damaged after fire

No injuries were reported after a fire at a local auto dealership. Just before 8:00 Thursday night, fire crews were called to Ryan O’Neal Autos on south Georgia where they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the business. They found the seat of the fire involved a copy machine in the break room area near the front of the building. No one was there at the time and the cause has been ruled as undetermined. The break room sustained the bulk of the fire damage but the entire building suffered significant smoke damage. The estimated dollar loss is undetermined.