Authorities search for missing girl

The Randall County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing girl. 16-year old Trinity Daelyn Payton is a student at Randall High School and was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:20. On Friday, investigators tracked her to the Petro Truck Stop at I-40 and Lakeside where she was seen on video leaving with a 40-45 year old truck driver. She may be headed for California. Anyone with information is asked to call Randall County at 468-5751 or 911. She is feared to be a Missing and Exploited Child.