Attempted Bank Robbery Thwarted in Amarillo

A woman tried to rob an Amarillo bank Tuesday afternoon, with a water gun. The as yet unnamed 31-year-old woman walked into the Amarillo National Bank at 712 North Taylor around 2:30 pm with the water gun under some clothing. She announced her intentions to an employee after walking into a room unopen to the public. When another employee came in, she turned towards him and accidentally bumped the water gun into the man, revealing it as a fake. The employee tried to detain her but she broke away and fled the bank. Officers caught her as she tried to get into a pickup truck, which they later learned was stolen from the Chavez company on Amarillo Boulevard a few minutes earlier. Apparently an employee left the keys in the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. The suspect was booked into Potter County on a robbery charge and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.