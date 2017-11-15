Association Of Fundraising Professionals Set To Honor Those Who Give Back

The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will host their 25th Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon Thursday, November 16th at 11:30 in the Amarillo Civic Centers Heritage Ballroom.

The event celebrates the contributions of individuals and businesses, as well as the countless others who donate their time, talent, and financial resources to worthy causes.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) represents 30,000 members in 231 chapters throughout the world.

The organization works to advance philanthropy through advocacy, research, education and certification programs. The AFP Texas Plains Chapter represents more than 60 nonprofit professionals from across the Texas Panhandle.

This year’s honorees are:

Amarillo Area Chapter of Credit Unions, Outstanding Community Service Organization

Associated Supply Company, Inc., Outstanding Business

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Outstanding Business

Chip Chandler, Outstanding Media

Joe Ed Coffman, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

Dr. Perry Gilmore, Spirit of Philanthropy Award

Carol and James Hicks, Outstanding Philanthropist

Maria DeBrango Stickel, Outstanding Fundraising Professional

Students of Jeff Frazer’s Government Class at Caprock High School, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

Turn Center Tornadoes, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy