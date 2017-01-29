Ascension Academy Student Selected As All-State Musician

David Robinson is bringing the sweet sound of music and success to the Ascension Academy choir. Robinson was chosen to perform with the All-State choir February 11 in San Antonio. Choir director Sarah Serna talks about the competition.

 

These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close.

David is a student of Matt Oglesby and sings at the school under the direction of Sarah Serna. This is David’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. David is the son of Marvin and Kathy Robinson.

