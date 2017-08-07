Arrington: Listening Session Helped

Congressman Jodey Arrington tells me that, in his conversations with fellow members of the House Ag Committee, he continually makes the argument for restoring price supports for cotton. It’s not always an easy case to make, but Arrington believes he got a boost from the stories told by area farmers at last week’s House Ag Committee listening session in San Angelo….

Congressman Arrington represents the 19th Congressional District, which includes parts of the KGNC listening area to the south, such as Plainview and Lubbock. To hear more of my conversation with the congressman, use the audio player below.