An Amarillo man is dead and his son has been arrested for murder. Around 3:45 Thursday afternoon, police were sent to a house in the 3800-block of Mesa Verde on a shooting. Medical personnel arrived and declared 69-year old Ricky Lee Howerter dead at the scene. The Special Crimes Unit determined the victim’s son was the suspect in the case. The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year old Robert Harold Howerter for an unrelated crime he had committed in Claude, and the murder warrant was served while he was in the Armstrong County jail.
An arrest has been made in yesterday’s homicide on Mesa Verde
By Mike Hill
Oct 27, 2017 @ 10:36 AM