An arrest has been made in yesterday’s homicide on Mesa Verde

An Amarillo man is dead and his son has been arrested for murder. Around 3:45 Thursday afternoon, police were sent to a house in the 3800-block of Mesa Verde on a shooting. Medical personnel arrived and declared 69-year old Ricky Lee Howerter dead at the scene. The Special Crimes Unit determined the victim’s son was the suspect in the case. The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year old Robert Harold Howerter for an unrelated crime he had committed in Claude, and the murder warrant was served while he was in the Armstrong County jail.