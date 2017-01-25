Armed Man Arrested for Threatening Residents and Breaking into Three Homes

In one of the stranger stories to pop up in Amarillo so far this year, police arrested a man for breaking into three separate houses on Tuesday evening who also threatened residents with a gun. The Amarillo Police Department were called to a home in the 2300 block of Northwest 11th where it was reported the man was initially in one house but when they arrived, he’d gone on into another. A witness told officers that 23-year-old Jacob Allen Edgar had approached her in front of her house, flashed a 9mm handgun at her and attempted to fire before letting himself inside. A male resident came out and told officers where he was … still inside, passed out under a mattress.

Sgt. Brent Barbee:

The gun was listed stolen in a recent burglary in north Amarillo. No shots were actually fired during the incident and no injuries were reported. Edgar was transported to the Potter County Detention Center and booked for two charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony and one charge of criminal trespassing with a deadly weapon.