There are still some areas in the Panhandle without power after the weekend snow and ice storm. Wes Reeves with Xcel says they don’t anticipate power being fully restored in Higgins, Follett, Lipscomb, and Darrouzett for days.

reeves added that those communities are dependent on a 40-mile stretch of line where wires are encased in ice that is the diameter of a coffee can in places.