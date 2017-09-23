Area Law Enforcement In Support of Special Olympics

A cop walks into a donut shop; No this is not the start of a bad joke, but another example of law enforcement giving back to our community.

Saturday morning officers greeted customers at all Dunkin Donut locations in support of Special Olympics Texas Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Potter County Deputies handed out coupons for a free Dunkin Donut at the Western Street store and spoke with us about the event.

Deputy Alex Cueto

Deputy Bob Sabedra on why it is important for law enforcement to engage with the community in events like this.

The LETR was started in 1985 to help support the athletes and their families in the Special Olympics and will raise a projected 1.5 million dollars this year.