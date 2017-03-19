Area Lane Closures And Road Construction For The Week Of March 20th

Several bridge projects and road repairs will affect your commute this week. On Amarillo Boulevard, the left lane will be closed in both directions at Grand Street to the Palo Duro Bridge for patching. On Loop 335, expect various lane closures from Interstate 27 to Interstate 40 (Hollywood/Soncy) in both directions for fog seal operations Monday through Thursday. The right lane of westbound I-40 will be closed from Helium Road to Adkinson Road for fog seal operations Wednesday and Thursday. Expect slow moving operations in the left lane of both I-27 and I-40 for vegetation management throughout the week.

US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project

Northbound thru traffic on I-27 will be detoured to Fillmore Street for approximately three weeks beginningWednesday, March 22.

Buchanan Street will be closed to thru traffic between 8th and 6th avenues for approximately three weeks beginning Wednesday, March 22.

Expect continued closures at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Buchanan Street. Traffic traveling eastbound on 10th Avenue will detour to 11th Avenue and westbound traffic will detour to 3rd Avenue. The intersection for eastbound and westbound traffic is scheduled to be opened by the end of the day Tuesday, March 21. Northbound traffic on Buchanan Street will continue to be detoured to Fillmore Street.

Expect continued closures on Pierce Street at 6th Avenue through Monday, March 20. Traffic will be detoured to 4th Avenue to Taylor Street.

Thru traffic from Pierce Street at the north dispersal will be detoured to Taylor Street.

Fillmore Street will be down to one lane between 5th and 7th avenues through Monday, March 20.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, the traffic signals will be shut off at Westgate Parkway for installation of new signals. This work should only last until noon. The traffic at the intersection will be controlled by using four-way stop signs and flaggers. The contractor will have various lane closures for this period as they will have work over different lanes in the intersection. Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months.

The right-turn-only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

Due to bridge demolition, the Arthur Street underpass at I-40 will be closed on the morning of Tuesday, March 21 and will reopen on the evening of Thursday, March 30. After reopening Arthur Street, the outside (right) lanes, northbound and southbound, will be closed at the I-40 overpass.

The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road between Wilson and Ross streets will be closed.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Circle Drive will be closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Southbound traffic on Bell Street will be reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Traffic on Western Street crossing LP 335 will be moved from the east side of Western Street to the newly constructed west lanes. Traffic will still be reduced to one lane in each direction with a right turn lane for southbound traffic at the LP 335 intersection.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to Loop 335 at Olympia Drive has been permanently closed.

Sonja Gross of Txdot reminds all motorist to slow down and pay attention when traveling through these construction areas.