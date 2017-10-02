Area Drilling Activity Up

Times have been a little better for the energy business, locally. locally-produced commodity: oil.

Judy Stark of Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association tells me that, in the Texas Panhandle, there are about 13 or 14 rigs actively drilling for oil and gas right now. That’s not all that strong, historically speaking. But it’s much better than a low point last year when the local rig count was down to about four.

As far as prices, locally produced crude has been getting about $45 to $46 a barrel on the spot market, which is about $5 to $6 above where things stood a year ago. As for the lower cost of production, Judy tells me the decline in drilling around the country in recent years has brought down prices for supplies and other cost factors for energy producers.