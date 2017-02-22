Dairies Make Awesome Comeback

USDA’s monthly Milk Production report shows a 2.7 percent increase in production nationwide when comparing January 2017 with January 2016. But what the report has to say about dairy production in Texas and New Mexico helps illuminate an amazing comeback by our region’s dairy producers from the devastation wreaked by Winter Storm Goliath.

That storm produced widespread blizzard conditions during the weekend after Christmas in 2015, which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of area cattle. The dairy industry suffered the largest number of animals lost, but the Milk Production report shows a phenomenal rebound has occurred. Dairy production in New Mexico was up by 15.3 percent in January. Texas did even better with an increase of 19.2 percent.

KGNC asked local producer Mike Schouten how producers, like himself, found the will to make such a comeback from the trauma of Goliath, and he said, in one way, it simply reflects the general resiliency of people in ag who are always up against challenges:

Schouten said having good insurance policies also helped many producers.

The report shows that New Mexico had 325,000 milk cows in January 2017, a 15,000-cow increase from January 2016. Over the same time period, Texas increased by 39,000 milk cows to a total of 494,000. Those numbers testify to a very impressive recovery from the Goliath losses. But, KGNC asked Schouten if we might see dairy production continue to grow in our region beyond restoring what was lost to the storm:

Sometimes people don’t realize how significant a dairy region we have become. Mike Schouten told KGNC that, if you combine the milk production of the Texas High Plains with that of eastern New Mexico, you have enough capacity, hypothetically, to constitute the third largest “dairy state” in the country, trailing only California and Wisconsin, respectively.