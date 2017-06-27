Arden Road Expansion

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting the Arden Road Sewer Expansion was discussed and approved for Phase 1 to begin. This project is to install a storm sewer in the future Arden Road adjacent subdivision. The sewer will cross Loop 335 and discharge into Playa Lake #7 which sits behind the Greenways housing. The Playa Lake will be excavated as part of the project allowing the playa lake take on more water.

City Engineer, Kyle Schniederjan, on the timeline of start and completion.

The first phase will consist of the Playa Lake be drained and excavated to allow it to take on more water and phase two will see the construction and installment of the sewer. All the funds for this project are coming from the Capital Dollars, which is budgeted in the annual projects budgets and future projects set in from the 2017 Capital Funds.