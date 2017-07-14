ARC, PLC Enrollment Deadline: Aug. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Texas Farm Service Agency reminds farmers and ranchers that they have until Aug. 1 to enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and/or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2017 crop year. These programs trigger financial protections for participating agricultural producers when market forces cause substantial drops in crop prices or revenues.

“Producers have already elected ARC or PLC, but to receive program benefits they must enroll for the 2017 crop year by signing a contract before the Aug. 1 deadline,” said the FSA’s Acting State Executive Director, Erasmo (Eddie) Trevino. “Please contact your local FSA office to schedule an appointment if you have not yet enrolled.”

For more program information, contact your local FSA office or visit www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc