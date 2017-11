Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding their “Fugitive of the Week”. 31-year old Anna Marie Tincher is wanted out of Randall County for two counts of Credit/Debit Card Abuse involving an Elderly Victim. She is described as 5’5″, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org. A reward of up to $300 is being offered.