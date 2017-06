Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding their “Fugitive of the Week”. Jawaan Ywain Grady is wanted by Pardon and Parole for an original charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. If you have information on Grady, call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org. If your tip leads to his arrest, you could get a reward of up to $300.