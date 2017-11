A locally owned coffee shop in the 4200-block of Southwest 45th was broken into last Friday, November 3rd. The drive through window was broken out and the suspect took the register and a bag with money in it. It appears more than one person was involved and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered.