APD wants to remind everyone that there is a City Ordinance against fireworks

Don’t bring fireworks inside the city limits. That’s the message the Amarillo Police Department wants to get out to people during the 4th of July holiday weekend. Sergeant Brent Barbie with the APD.

This ordinance has been in effect for more than 30 years. Last year, the APD issued 4 citations for fireworks violations, 3 for possession, and one for discharging. If you do have fireworks, The “Fireworks Amnesty Program” will still available this year for persons that would like to voluntarily have their fireworks safely disposed of.

You should not take unused fireworks to the Fire Department – an officer will pick them up.