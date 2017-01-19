APD Swat Responds to Early Morning Call of Shots Fired

The Amarillo Police Department responded to an early morning shots fired call that resulted in SWAT being summoned to the scene. The call came in around 3am Wednesday morning after a bullet had been shot through the window of a home in the 4500 block of Goodnight Trail. The shots were believed to have come from an adjacent house and police attempted to make contacts with residents there. When officers learned there could be rifles in the home, SWAT was called out at 4am and by 5:40, a man and woman came out of the house in question of their own accord and were detained by police. The incident remains under investigation.