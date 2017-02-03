APD seeking missing person

The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. 28-year old Nicole “Nicky” Shante Moore has been missing since December 6th. She may also use the last name Casey or Mason. The car she was driving was found at the Toys R Us parking lot on January 6th. She is described as 5’7″ with black hair and brown eyes and 135-pounds. She has tattoos including the name “Hjarian” on her neck, “Andrew” on her right ankle, and a heart on her wrist. Anyone with information is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.