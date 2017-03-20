APD Searching for Woman Who May Be Victim of Domestic Violence

The Amarillo Police Department needs your help locating a Hispanic woman they believe may be the victim of domestic violence. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South East 12th and South Cleveland, where witnesses saw the woman get out of the passenger side of a four door gray Pontiac Grand Am. She ran from the car and the driver drove up on the curb, apparently attempting to run her over, but missed her and struck a fence. The suspect, described as a thin Hispanic male with short black hair, then ran her down on foot and put her back in the car. Witnesses said the Grand Am had a factory spoiler on the trunk, but could not determine the year model. This is all the APD knows, so if you know more, call the police department at 378-3038.