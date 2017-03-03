APD Searching for Possibly Armed Purse Snatchers

Two Amarillo women were robbed of their purses on their way through a parking lot in the 7400 block of Southwest 34th on Thursday evening, and the Amarillo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the thieves. The two young women were on their way to their car after leaving a restaurant when each of them were approached from behind by two separate men. They snatched their purses from their shoulders and one woman was knocked to the ground. A witness followed them to a grey, four door car but the driver pointed what is believed to be a gun at them. Officials said the thieves appeared to be in their teens or early twenties. One suspect is described as being around five foot, five inches tall and has curly blonde hair. If you have any information on the purse snatchers, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Do you recognize this car?