APD SCU investigating last night’s homicide in east Amarillo. No arrests.

The Special Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in central Amarillo. Around 8:30 Monday night, officers were sent to a home in the 1200-block of Southeast 7th on an assault. They found 50-year old Dalia Jo Soria inside with an obvious injury to her upper body. She was taken to the hospital where she later died. An autopsy has been ordered for Wednesday and anyone with information is asked to call the Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468.