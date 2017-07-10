APD Responses to Possible Kidnapping.
By Tyler Williams
|
Jul 10, 2017 @ 4:57 PM

APD Officers were called out to a business southeast of town around 2pm on a possible kidnapping. Witnesses say they say a female trying to get out of the passenger side of a truck and run to a business. Moments later the suspect returned and forced the victim back into the passenger side of the vehicle. When the suspect was leaving the area he stuck a witness who suffered minor injuries. Officers identified the victim as 21-year-old Maribel Acosta who is currently safe. 21-year-old Jase Bustoz has been identified as the suspect and the truck involved is a single cab, red 2007 Chevrolet pickup with bed rails and the license plate number DNJ-3725.

Update: At 3:50 PM, APD officers located the victim of the kidnapping in the 600 block of South Vernon. She is safe and uninjured. The suspect has not been located at this time.

