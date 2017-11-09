APD Responds to a Possible Kidnapping Report.

Just after 11:00 Thursday morning, police responded to a call of a possible kidnapping near Southeast 27th and Garfield. Officers were told the suspect is a Hispanic male about 5’10”, with a medium build wearing a red shirt and jeans. The potential victim is a female described as possibly Hispanic, 5″5″, 150-pounds, wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, jeans and high boots. She has brown hair with highlights carrying a white purse. The caller told officers the suspect forced the female into a car described as a 90’s model tan or brown Buick or Oldsmobile. The back right tire appeared to be a spare tire. The back window of the vehicle was tinted. The vehicle was last seen heading south on Arthur from Southeast 27th Ave. If anyone has information on the current location of the vehicle or the subjects involved, notify the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.