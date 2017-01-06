APD Report 60 Vehicle Accidents During the Icy Conditions

According to Amarillo Police Dept., Amarillo had approximately 60 vehicle accidents between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. There were no fatalities or any major injuries reported. Also, TxDOT maintenance crews continue to monitor, treat, blade and to keep roadways safe. They ask motorists to slow down and stay a safe distance behind snow plows and work crews and to never drive through a snow cloud or other whiteout conditions which may be caused by crosswinds or a snow plow. Officials went on to say that everyone should reduce their speed and anticipate travel delays and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.