APD has released the name of the victim in this mornings fatal hit and run accident

An Amarillo man is dead after a hit and run. Around 6:30 Thursday morning, police were sent to the area of Amarillo Boulevard West and North Travis on a man lying on the side of the road. Officers found the body of 57-year old Lewis Lee Helfenbein, Jr. on the south side of the boulevard in the grass median. Judge Richard Herman has requested an autopsy which will be performed Friday. If anyone has information on the vehicle involved, they are asked to call the APD’s Traffic Follow Up Unit at 378-9402.