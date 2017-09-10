APD police Canine injured during SWAT situation

An Amarillo man is dead and a K-9 unit was injured after a SWAT standoff Friday. That morning, the Special Crimes Unit attempted to question 45-year old Billy Joe Elmore at a home in the 800-block of North Forest in connection with the murder-for-hire case against Billy Joe Ivy, Jr when he ran and hid under the crawl space of the home. The bomb robot and a K-9 unit were sent in when a muffled shot was heard. They were both removed and a chemical irritant was introduced. When Elmore came out, he had a pistol in his hand and was shot. He later died at the hospital. The K-9 was treated at a local veterinarian and released.