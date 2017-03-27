APD officers are investigating an early Saturday morning Robbery

Police are looking for a suspect after a weekend robbery in west Amarillo. Around 1:30 Saturday morning, officers were sent to the Cefco at I-40 and Bell on a delayed robbery. A 17-year old and an 18-year old were approached by a man who asked them to buy him cigarettes and meet him behind the store where he would pay them back. He then got into the car with them and told them he had a gun. He took the cigarettes, money, and personal items from the two and fled in a early 2000 model Ford Mustang with a faded maroon paint job. He is described as a black male in his 20’s, 5’11”, short afro haircut, wearing a red and black jacket and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.