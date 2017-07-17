APD officers arrest male after breaking into a vehicle

One man was arrested after breaking into a car in Southwest Amarillo. Around 3:20 Friday morning, an officer was on patrol near City View Elementary when he saw a pickup with the interior lights on in the 7400-block of Albany. As he came up to the truck, two men got out and ran. He was able to catch 23-year old Brandon Scott Shelley and the second man got away. Shelley dropped two bags as he was running from the officer, which had identifying information and documents from the pickup. All the property was returned to the owner and Shelley was booked into Randall County for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest.