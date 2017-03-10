APD Officer Earns Promotion to Corporal

APD Chief Ed Drain announced the promotion of one of their officers on Friday afternoon. Officer Bryan Bacon has been promoted to the rank of Corporal after more than 10 years with the Amarillo Police Department. Officer Jeb Hilton said Bacon started out in 2006 at the city jail and then, in 2010, he joined the academy and became an officer.

In 2006, he began his career as a Jailer with the City Jail. In 2010, he attended the 79th APD Academy. He earned his Basic Peace Officer’s License in 2011 and began serving on the Midnight shift, where he soon earned the position of Field Training Officer.

In 2014 Corporal Bacon joined the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit, where he is currently assigned. Corporal Bacon is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certified instructor. Bacon also has training in Hostage Negotiation, Anti-Terrorism and Drug Interdiction.

Bacon currently holds an Advanced Peace Officer’s License. He has been awarded four sick leave commendations, eight citizen commendations, and fifteen department commendations. In 2016, he also received the Good Conduct Award and two Meritorious Service Citations.

Hilton said the promotions are based on competitive scoring on a written examination for each rank, which assess the officer’s knowledge of subjects appropriate to the rank, from criminal investigation to police supervision and administration.