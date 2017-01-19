APD narcotics agents arrest two after serving a search warrant in north Amarillo

Two men were arrested on various charges after a search warrant was served in north Amarillo. Wednesday afternoon, Narcotics Unit agents went to a home in the 300-block of North Hughes where they found 39-year old Richard Daniel Wilson, Jr. in possession of a small amount of meth. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and six other warrants. 22-year old Xavier Joshua Dixon was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a municipal warrant. Officers also seized about 5-grams of cocaine and 11-grams of crack cocaine. The two men were not charged in connection with those drugs.