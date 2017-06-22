APD is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in North Amarillo

A woman was shot while driving in her car in north Amarillo. Police say it happened around 9:20 Wednesday night in the 1200-block of North Fairfield. The woman had been driving south when a black Chevy Avalanche pulled up next to her and began firing at her from their passenger side. A toddler was in the back seat of the woman’s car but was uninjured. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit in the arm. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.