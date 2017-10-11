APD Investigating A Tuesday Morning Hotel Robbery

A local motel was robbed early Tuesday morning. Around 5:20, police were sent to the Baymont Inn on I-40 west where two men entered wearing ski masks and black jackets demanding money. They had their hands in their pockets and made gestures that made the clerk believe they were armed with a weapon. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money and the clerk was not injured. There is no further description of the suspects and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or go online to amapolice.org.