APD investigating Sunday morning armed robbery of CEFCO
By Mike Hill
|
Sep 5, 2017 @ 1:47 PM

No injuries were reported after a local convenience store was robbed at gunpoint. Around 6:15 Sunday morning, officers were called to the Cefco at 5000 I-40 east on the robbery. The clerk said a man walked in with a small silver handgun and demanded money from the register. She gave him the cash and he fled on foot. He’s described as a Hispanic male 30-40 years old wearing a flat brim cowboy hat, brown jacket and black pants. No arrests have been made.

