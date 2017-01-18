APD Investigating Shots Fired in North Amarillo

Amarillo Police Department said that there are suspects shooting recklessly within neighborhoods. APD responded to shots being fired on Tuesday, Jan. 17, around 6:59 p.m. Officials found a residence that was struck by gunfire in the 3000 block of Northeast 10th Avenue. Officials also said that they heard more gunshots being fired in the 800 block of North Nelson.

APD said witnesses reported that the shooters were in s a newer model white Chevrolet truck and an unknown SUV. Officials believe that the drivers were possibly shooting at each other, which could put the public in possible danger.

The shooting suspects have not yet been found but, luckily there are no reported injuries. If anyone has any more information on the incident you can call APD or Amarillo Crime Stoppers.