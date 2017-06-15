Police are investigating after a shooting in East Amarillo. Just after 10:00 Thursday morning, officers were sent to the America’s Best Value Inn on I-40 east where they found blood on the sidewalk in front of and inside a first floor room. No one involved in the shooting was there and they learned that the victim had been taken to the hospital. He was suffering from a grazing type gunshot wound to the head and is not life-threatening. Witnesses said a white car involved had taken the man to the hospital, where it was later located. APD Robbery Squad detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.
APD investigating shooting at motel on IH-40 East
By Mike Hill
Jun 15, 2017 @ 2:09 PM