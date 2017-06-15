APD investigating shooting at motel on IH-40 East

Police are investigating after a shooting in East Amarillo. Just after 10:00 Thursday morning, officers were sent to the America’s Best Value Inn on I-40 east where they found blood on the sidewalk in front of and inside a first floor room. No one involved in the shooting was there and they learned that the victim had been taken to the hospital. He was suffering from a grazing type gunshot wound to the head and is not life-threatening. Witnesses said a white car involved had taken the man to the hospital, where it was later located. APD Robbery Squad detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.