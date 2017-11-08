APD Investigating Tuesday Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting on South Polk. Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2100-block just after 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. A 22-year old woman had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds. A man was in the apartment with the woman at the time of the shooting and was interviewed and released. Investigators are still trying to determine how the shooting occurred and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department.