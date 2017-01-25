APD investigating shooting in 300 block of N. Bryan, no arrests, one hospitalized.

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in northwest Amarillo. Just before 6:00 Tuesday evening, police were sent to the 300-block of north Bryan where they found a 37-year old man in an alley with at least two gunshot wounds in the legs and possibly a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers were told two suspects fled on foot, one a white male wearing a white sleeveless jersey and another white male wearing a red jacket. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition and the suspects have not been located.

