APD investigating report of Justice of the Peace sustaining gunshot wound

Potter County Justice of the Peace Richard Herman was shot after trying to break up a fight early Monday morning. Officials say he saw two men assaulting a third man around midnight near 6th and Louisiana in an alley. He heard a shot and realized he had been shot in the shoulder. The three men then fled the scene. Herman did not seek medical attention but did post photos of himself treating the wound on social media. Police detectives have been assigned to the case and no arrests have been made.