The APD is investigating a late Wednesday night shooting in south Amarillo

One person was arrested after a shooting in southwest Amarillo. Around 11:45 Wednesday night, officers were called to the 4900-block of Yale on several shots heard in the area. While talking to witnesses, several more gunshots were heard to the west. They found several shell casings and a car and a house that had been struck by bullets. A house in the 5700-block of Purdue was also hit. Just before midnight a 21-year old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body and one to his right leg. A few minutes later, a suspect vehicle was pulled over near the Boulevard and north Polk. Officers found three handguns in the car and 17-year old Bobby Duray Holman was arrested for on view traffic offenses and booked into Randall county. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.