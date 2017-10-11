APD Investigating An Early Tuesday Morning Robbery at a Residence

Police are investigating an early morning robbery in Southwest Amarillo. Around 5:30 Tuesday morning, officers were sent to an apartment in the 4600 block of Virginia. The three victims were in their apartment when they heard a knock at the door. When the door was opened several people entered and held the victims at gun point while rummaging through the apartment. The suspects hit the victims several times with the guns causing minor injuries, and multiple electronic and personal items were taken. There are no suspect descriptions and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.