One man has been arrested after a shooting at a bar in Southwest Amarillo. Around 1:45 Thursday morning, police were called to Guitars and Cadillacs on Olsen for a man firing a gun inside. When they arrived, officers broke up several fights in the parking lot as they made their way into the bar. 24-year old Timothy Lawrence Moore was being detained by staff who said he had been in an argument with another man, pulled the gun, and fired a shot into the floor. The bar staff tackled Moore who fired another shot. Moore was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to his lower body and when he was released, he was arrested for deadly conduct and booked into Potter County.
APD investigating an early morning shots fired call at a bar in south Amarillo
By Mike Hill
|
Apr 6, 1:49 PM