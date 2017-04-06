APD investigating an early morning shots fired call at a bar in south Amarillo

One man has been arrested after a shooting at a bar in Southwest Amarillo. Around 1:45 Thursday morning, police were called to Guitars and Cadillacs on Olsen for a man firing a gun inside. When they arrived, officers broke up several fights in the parking lot as they made their way into the bar. 24-year old Timothy Lawrence Moore was being detained by staff who said he had been in an argument with another man, pulled the gun, and fired a shot into the floor. The bar staff tackled Moore who fired another shot. Moore was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to his lower body and when he was released, he was arrested for deadly conduct and booked into Potter County.